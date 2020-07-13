Republican U.S. Senate candidates on the issues: Stimulating recovery from COVID-19 shutdowns

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of this summer’s primary elections. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for Republican candidates running for the United States Senate seat.

We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses item one:

What should the federal government be doing to stimulate economic growth and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns?

Kris Kobach

A top priority should be getting Americans back to work. President Trump recently signed an executive order temporarily suspending certain visa programs that bring in foreign workers. With more than 30 million Americans unemployed, we need to make sure Americans are first in line for jobs. We should also consider a payroll tax holiday through the end of the year. This does two things. First, it gives workers more money to help pay their bills. Second, it would provide employers relief so they can bring back laid off workers and add jobs.

Roger Marshall

The most important thing I can do is to keep doing what I’ve been doing. In Kansas, I’ve lent my voice to help lead a safe, responsible reopening, and I’ve done everything I can to ensure quick, adequate testing, proper PPE, and be a calm message of hope. I’ve worked to equip and empower local communities to solve this challenge.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has upended everyday life for millions of Americans. In Congress, my top priority is to help promote a quick economic recovery caused by the shutdown. The CARES Act was successful in helping prevent greater widespread economic catastrophe. The Paycheck Protection Program, and the $1,200 economic stimulus checks helped people make ends meet, but we now must focus on getting Americans back to work safely. We need to empower local communities to make their own reopening decisions. The federal government should be prepared to assist as needed, but local control is key to a successful recovery.

I am, however, disappointed the Democrats tried to play politics with economic relief for Americans. Nancy Pelosi pushed for an absurd $3 trillion socialist wish list including climate change studies, corporate board diversity requirements, and a federal takeover of elections. Everyday Americans are tired of the political games of Washington and we can’t afford to send a failed candidate to the general election and let Chuck Schumer and the Democrats win the Senate majority.

David Lindstrom

Government needs to get out of the way and allow businesses to do what businesses do, create products, hire people and grow our economy. Government should cut the bureaucratic red tape and hold China accountable.

Lance Berland

Did not respond.

John Berman

Did not respond.

Derek Ellis

Did not respond.

Bob Hamilton

Did not respond.

John Miller

Did not respond.

Steve Roberts

Did not respond.

Gabriel Mark Robles

Did not respond.

