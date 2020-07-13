Democratic U.S. Senate candidates on the issues: Support for single-payer ‘Medicare for All’ system

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of this summer’s primary elections. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for Democratic candidates running for the United States Senate seat.

We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses item one:

Do you support the idea of a single-payer “Medicare for All” healthcare system? Why or why not?

Barbara Bollier

While I firmly support more people having access to affordable health care, I do not support Medicare for All as it’s currently written. We shouldn’t eliminate private health insurance. Many Kansans are very pleased with their health coverage and they should have the choice to keep it. But for those who are not satisfied with their plans and for those who don’t have employer-funded health care, we should develop a public insurance option they can buy into at very little cost. Kansans should not have to choose between seeing a doctor and feeding their families.

Robert Leon Tillman

Did not respond.

Tomorrow we’ll publish the candidate’s responses to item two:

Are you satisfied with the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Why or why not?