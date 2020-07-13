CityShape Plus offers Shawnee Mission Post readers deep discount for new workout classes

As concern over the COVID-19 pandemic increases, scheduling gym time and returning to your local gym is less ideal. Local online fitness studio CityShape Plus provides a solution. Local entrepreneur and small business owner Shannon McGinley began her fitness journey in high school, as a standout basketball and softball athlete at Shawnee Mission East. She learned that being fit and strong gave her an advantage over the competition. According to health experts being fit and strong can also help you when it comes to fighting Coronavirus. Fitness soon became a way of life for McGinley and became even more important as a college athlete, when playing softball for the University of Kansas.

Upon graduation, with a degree in Business and Marketing, Shannon took that passion for fitness and started her business, CityShape. CityShape is a local fitness pass that gives members the option to attend classes at local fitness studios without committing to multiple memberships.

“I wanted it to be a local business that focused on studios and gyms in Kansas City. Kind of like the Charlie Hustle of KC fitness,” described McGinley. The company motto, “Why join one gym, when you can join them all.”

Fast forward to March 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. When the nation shut down, so did the gyms and studios that CityShape was working with. McGinley quickly realized she needed to pivot her business model, and CityShape Plus was born. “I wanted to help out our great local fitness instructors who were now unable to earn a living and stay relevant,” McGinley stated. Also, in keeping with her goal to help Kansas City stay fit and healthy, she wanted to help her members stick with their fitness program while staying at home.

So, McGinley rented a space, and began filming online classes with individual instructors. She has curated a selection of videos that cover yoga, strength, flexibility, and now healthy eating/cooking. These are the best of the best in Kansas City fitness and the video quality is excellent. With the ability to work out in your home, there is no mask wearing and no need for hand sanitizer. With no end in sight to this COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to join CityShape Plus. For just $10.99 per month, you have access to local instructors on your own schedule.

McGinley plans to grow her business and wants to eventually become the fitness “hub” of Kansas City. I want to be the one who connects all gyms and top fitness instructors with a shared purpose, to make Kansas City more fit and healthy. “I would love to see people join who want to combine the flexibility of working at home, with the need to connect to the fitness community by going to the gym. When travel begins again, members can take their workout with them.”

CityShape Plus is offering an introductory two-month price of $5.99 per month to all those who mention this Shawnee Mission Post article. Sign up today by e-mailing info@cityshapefitness.com.