Your Community: Friends Bookstores reopen

The Friends of Johnson County Library Bookstores are re-opening to help meet your gently-used books and A/V needs! The bookstores at Antioch, Blue Valley and Central Resource Libraries are now open for appointment-only shopping. Store hours at all three locations are Mondays from 9am-4:30pm and Thursdays from Noon-7:30pm. Bookstore pricing has been standardized to make it easier to shop and to perform contact-less sales. Some items like display books and sets are specially priced.

The Friends are extending their member discount through the rest of the summer. Members get 20% off prices as marked, until Labor Day!

Scheduling an appointment at one of the bookstores is easy. Contact Becky Epperson to shop at the Antioch or Central Resource Library Bookstores or contact Karin Dembinski to shop at the Blue Valley Library Bookstore.

Some appointment-only shopping details:

Appointments must be made at least 24 hours in advance

30 minutes provided for browsing

A 4-customer limit per time for low-contact book shopping

Wear your favorite face covering, now required in Johnson County public places

No membership necessary!

The Stores have been deep-cleaned, along with the Libraries. The generous-hearted Bookstore volunteers are being trained on new physical distancing and daily store hygiene measures. Plexiglas partitions have been placed at cash register stations in each bookstore, and six foot “distancing” floor markings have been deployed. Volunteers will be wearing a face mask while on duty.

The Friends do not currently accept book donations at the branches. If you have donations, please call the Friends Operations Manager Shanta Dickerson at (913) 492-4791 to arrange a drop off. The Friends look forward to welcoming you back to the Bookstores!

