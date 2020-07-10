Overland Park Police Department conducting DUI saturation patrol Friday

The Overland Park Police Department is conducting a DUI saturation patrol on Friday, July 10. In an announcement earlier this week, the police department stated its goal to reduce alcohol-related vehicle accidents and discourage impaired driving in the community.

The saturation patrol begins at 10 p.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

Roeland Park begins chip seal surface treatments, to be completed in a week

The city of Roeland Park began chip seal surface treatments on several streets this week as part of the city’s 2020 street maintenance.

The surface treatments should be completed within a week, weather permitting. Streets receiving the treatment are as followed:

W. 50th Terrace

W. 54th Street

Fontana Street

Delmar Stret

W. 48th Street

Catalina Street

Neosho Lane

Alhambra Street

Keep an eye out this week! The chipseal contractor began applying surface treatments to the streets in this map on July… Posted by City of Roeland Park, KS on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Winchester Street between 87th and 86th in Lenexa to close July 13

Winchester Road will close from westbound 87th Street Parkway to 86th Terrace in Lenexa starting Monday, July 13 to facilitate utility work for nearby private development.

The road is expected to reopen Monday, July 20, 2020, weather permitting. The project was expected to start July 6 and was delayed one week.

A marked detour route will be provided via 86th Terrace to Elmridge Street to eastbound 87th Street Parkway.