Merriam Town Center becomes destination for Wyandotte County RideKC microtransit line

The Merriam Town Center is now an eligible destination for the RideKC 199 microtransit service area, previously servicing only Wyandotte County.

The expansion offers riders a connection between Johnson and Wyandotte Counties, in addition to “access to jobs, healthcare, education, grocery and retail,” according to RideKC’s website. It went into effect beginning July 6, and is a bi-county collaboration.

“This is a cooperative effort between Wyandotte and Johnson Counties to provide access to affordable, convenient public transportation,” the website reads. “A robust, affordable and reliable public transportation system is crucial to the viability and overall health of our region.”

Previously the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas’ microtransit 199 serviced the area between State Avenue south to Metropolitan Avenue, and 42nd Street west to 72nd Street. Merriam Town Center, off of Antioch Road and Johnson Drive, is the farthest south the service area reaches.

Routes affected by the change are 101, 102, 106, 113 and 116. The following connections can be made from Merriam Town Center via 402 Johnson-Quivira: 403 Antioch-Olathe, 404 Metcalf-Downtown, 435 JoCo Downtown Midday and 499 microtransit for Johnson County.

For additional information, visit www.ridekc.org or call (913) 573-8351.