Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex, Visit Overland Park to host Elite One Cup National Championship in July 2021

The Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex, in partnership with Visit Overland Park, was chosen from more than 30 facilities to host the July 2021 Elite One Cup National Championship.

The championship will feature 112 top youth soccer teams competing in two six-day events for both division I and division II. Visit Overland Park President Dana Markel said it’s a privilege for Overland Park to host the Elite One Cup championship.

“Having Overland Park chosen during the COVID-19 pandemic has given our community something positive to rally around and we enthusiastically look forward to welcoming the finalists to our community next summer,” Markel said.

Division I will compete from July 13 to July 18, and division II will compete from July 21 to July 26. The championship is anticipated to generate an $8 million economic impact for the area.

Mike Leplante, manager of Scheels’ soccer complex operations, said the organization is looking forward to working with Elite One, LLC on the new tournament platform.

“The city of Overland Park and Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex continue to deliver on its original vision to create a world class soccer environment for young athletes across the country,” Leplante said. “ We believe our fields, amenities, nearby hotels and restaurants provide athletes and their families a memorable experience to prepare, play and have fun.”

All youth soccer teams can apply no matter their “registration provider, membership status or carding entity.”