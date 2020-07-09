Roeland Park cancels The 47 Foodie Fest as a precaution due to COVID-19

The city of Roeland Park on Thursday announced via Twitter it was cancelling The 47 Foodie Fest for 2020 as a result of COVID-19.

Last year, the city hosted its inaugural The 47 Foodie Fest at the southwest corner of Mission Road and 47th Street. The 2019 event began the branding of the restaurant-lined corridor as “The 47,” complete with food, music and kids activities.

“While we are sad to make this announcement, the health and safety of our community is our priority,” Roeland Park’s Facebook announcement reads. “Don’t worry, we intend to make the #47FoodieFest bigger and better than ever in 2021.”

The city encourages the public to continue to patronize businesses along The 47 in an effort to “get through this year together.”