Briefly Noted

New data shows Paycheck Protection Program helped preserve nearly 100,000 jobs in Kansas 3rd Congressional District

  Staff Report 

Kansas Third District Rep. Sharice Davids said she has concerns about the large companies that have benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program. File photo.

The Small Business Administration recently released new data from the Paycheck Protection Program showing that it has preserved “more than 99,597 jobs in” the Kansas Third Congressional District, according to a press release.

Although the program has helped many Kansans keep their jobs and businesses during a global pandemic, Rep. Sharice Davids is among those who have voiced concerns about some of the loans issued to large, profitable companies.

“I have big concerns about many of the large corporations with deep pockets that we’re learning got these loans,” Davids said in a release. “That’s not who the program was intended for and I’ll keep fighting to increase transparency and oversight to ensure our workers and small businesses get the support they need.”

Merriam designates safe spots for internet purchase exchanges

The city of Merriam announced Wednesday it now has two designated parking spots for the public to safely exchange internet purchases.

The parking spots are located near the Merriam Police Department, 9010 W. 62nd Street, and are monitored via video 24/7. Green signs in the front parking lot mark the internet purchase exchange locations.

Johnson County-based senators Mike Thompson, Julia Lynn to serve on coronavirus-related committees

Sen. Julia Lynn, R-Olathe and Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee have been appointed to serve on coronavirus-related special interim committees. In a Capitol Report sent out last month, Hawver News reported that Lynn will serve as the chair of the Economic Recovery Interim Study Committee while Thompson is serving on the Special Committee on Kansas Emergency Management Act.