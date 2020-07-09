EPC Real Estate proposing 230-unit ‘active adult community’ at Ranch Mart South

EPC Real Estate will hold a neighborhood meeting next week to share details on a proposal to redevelop a part of the Ranch Mart South property to create an “active adult community” with 230 housing units.

A letter sent to homeowners in the vicinity of the project site indicates that the EPC is looking to “redevelop the fifty- three-year-old multi-level parking structure and duplexes that are South of the main Ranch Mart Shopping Center.” The company will also be submitting a special use permit application “for conversion of the existing unused first level within the main Ranch Mart South building to Public Storage. This storage will be accessed from the existing truck dock and freight elevator or interior of the lower level parking deck with no actual exposure to the exterior.”

The apartment units would be in buildings four and five stories tall. A two-story parking facility would be at the base of the buildings.

The area shaded in pink in the graphic below, which is part of the documents the developer has submitted with the city of Overland Park, shows the location of the proposed apartment buildings:

The neighborhood meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 on the level two concourse (where the theatre is located) of the shopping center. The developer plans to bring its applications before the Overland Park Planning Commission at its August 10 meeting.

More information on the project is available on this webpage.

EPC has been involved in a number of redevelopment projects in northeast Johnson County in recent year, including the soon-to-be-completed The Locale on Johnson Drive (initially called Mission Trails) and the Avenue 80 and Avenue 81 projects on Metcalf in Overland Park.