Best Bets for the Weekend: Babysitter’s Club, Texas sheet cake, MakerSpace tutorial

It might go without saying, but I am looking forward to the day when I have actual in-person events to write about for the weekend. I know some events are back on their regular schedules, but I want to make absolutely sure that everyone is safe and healthy before we head back out to large group gatherings. So for now, we’ll continue with our fun stay-at-home activities. And luckily, there are still plenty!

If you grew up reading the Babysitter’s Club like I did, rejoice – the new Netflix series is wonderful. The show stays true to many of the themes and plot lines but is thoroughly modernized. The girls and I are speeding through it. I’m just sad I don’t have my old books to share with them.

There’s no doubt about it, Texas Sheet Cake is officially the world’s greatest dessert. Until recently I had always depended on my mother-in-law and her friend Stacy to bring it to family events or the Lenexa BBQ, but this week she taught me how to make it. We used this recipe, replacing the water with milk, and it turned out just as good as hers. Daisy has already requested it for her birthday at the end of the month but I am 100% positive we will be making it even sooner.

My kids are obsessed with 3D printers and have really wanted to use the Black & Veatch MakerSpace at the Johnson County Library. I’ve been holding back because I don’t really know what it is or how to utilize it. Luckily tomorrow at 2 we can learn all about it on Facebook Live.