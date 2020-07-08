Shawnee Mission Park beach closes effective immediately after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

Johnson County Park and Recreation District announced Wednesday that it will close the Shawnee Mission Park beach for two weeks effective immediately after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Parks officials say the staff member had been involved in training activities with other beach staff members, but that no patrons had been present.

JCPRD is reaching out to all patrons who had beach reservations through July 17 to inform them of the situation and issue refunds. The closure of the beach does not impact operations at the nearby marina.

The Shawnee Mission Park beach opened June 12 for limited operations, with patrons able to reserve spots online in two-hour increments. When the beach reopens, it will operate Thursday through Sunday with two-hour blocks open from noon to 2 p.m.; and 3 to 5 p.m. A limited number of patrons are allowed to reserve space at a given time to ensure social distancing is possible.

The facility will “undergo deep cleaning and disinfection to mitigate exposure to the COVID-19 virus and protect the health and safety of patrons and staff, which is also a top priority for JCPRD,” according to a release issued by the department.