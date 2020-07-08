Downtown Overland Park businesses, community partners to host giveback event series, beginning with food drive July 9

After months of uncertainty amid COVID-19, downtown Overland Park businesses and community partners are creating opportunities of optimism and positivity, dubbed “Giveback DOPportunities.”
The event series intends to support the community in a way that follows COVID-19 safety measures, including mask requirements and social distancing. Downtown Overland Park businesses are offering specials and other incentives for those who participate in a Giveback DOPportunity.
Giveback DOPportunities begin on Thursday, July 9, with a food drive for Resurrection Overland Park at the downtown Clock Tower Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church’s food pantry serves 150 families a week with a 350% increase since mid-March, according to a press release.
Other events in the series include a pop-up recycling opportunity with Ripple Glass and Food Cycle KC on July 23, and a Red Cross blood drive on July 30. Below are details for the currently listed Giveback DOPportunities found on Downtown Overland Park Partnership’s online calendar. Specific information about businesses’ specials and incentives can be found on each individually linked Facebook event.
- July 9: Resurrection Overland Park food drive at the Downtown Overland Park Clock Tower Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Current needs include canned goods such as fruit, vegetables, chicken and tuna, non-perishables like peanut butter, jelly and macaroni and cheese, and baby wipes. More information can be found on Facebook here.
- July 23: Ripple Glass and Food Cycle KC glass recycling at Downtown Overland Park Clock Tower Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Labels can stay on glass and all colors are accepted. More information can be found here.
- July 30: American Red Cross Blood Donors blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A location was not available, spots can be reserved online here and more information can be found here.
