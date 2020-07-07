Overland Park approves new Makers’ Market to be held downtown on summer Saturdays

A “Makers’ Market” featuring jewelry, pottery, sculpture and other artistic works is set to become a new feature in Downtown Overland Park on summer Saturdays.

The Overland Park City Council gave its approval Monday to a special event permit allowing a new space for art creators to showcase and sell their work on a part of the Edison Building surface parking lot, 8007 Overland Park Drive.

The permit sets the Maker’s Market dates from July 11 through Sept. 12. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with vendor setup beginning at 6 a.m.

The market is intended to promote artists and give Farmer’s Market shoppers another place to visit as they look for fresh produce. “We are not looking to compete with the Farmers’ Market but to complement it,” said Erin Windholz, spokesperson for Overland Park Real Estate, which requested the permit. Windholz said she hopes for 15 to 20 artists to participate.

Because of the pandemic the Farmers’ Market has been at the Matt Ross Community Center this year, but would still be walking distance from the new Makers’ Market. Windholz said the new market will maintain social distancing.

Parking has been an ongoing concern of residents near downtown, but Windholz said there will still be 400 spaces available in the Edison garage on Saturdays, even with part of the surface lot occupied by the art market. The market is scheduled to end for the season before Fall Festival, she said.