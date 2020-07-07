Major Doug Dunn retires after 37 years with Overland Park Police Department

The Overland Park Police Department announced last week that Major Doug Dunn has retired after 37 years of service and dedication to the department.

“The citizens of Overland Park also thank you,” the department tweeted. “Enjoy your retirement!”

Thank you Major Doug Dunn for 37 years of service and dedication to the Overland Park Police Department. The citizens of Overland Park also thank you. Enjoy your retirement! #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/AfrIfIUEox — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) July 2, 2020

Lenexa to conduct public hearing for public financing of Jayhawk Ridge mixed-use project

The Lenexa City Council last month set a public hearing for Tuesday, July 7 to consider establishing a community improvement district for the Jayhawk Ridge mixed-use project on the southeast corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road. The developer requested the levy of a 1% CID sales tax on all sales within the proposed CID area, which covers about 25 acres. The developer, Jayhawk Ridge LLC, is constructing a mixed-use development that would include the following:

Five-story mixed-use building with 15,000 square feet of retail and 150 residential units

Three-story, 100,000 square foot climate controlled self-storage facility

Six buildings with a combined 36,000 square feet for retail uses

Related infrastructure such as access roads, surface parking and sidewalks

Landscaping, site development, surface remediation and reclamation

The CID sales tax will begin Jan. 1, 2022 and the funds will be used to pay for approved CID eligible costs associated with the CID project.

Lenexa purchasing land at 95th and Pflumm

The Lenexa City Council on June 16 agreed to enter a real estate contract to purchase a tract of land in the northeast corner of 95th Street and Pflumm Road for $7,000.

The property is about 3,300 square feet of vacant land that city staff believes will be needed potentially for future intersection improvements, according to a city memo.