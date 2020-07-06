Man killed while attempting to run across I-35; Lenexa short-term road closures on 79th St., Winchester begin Monday

Man killed while attempting to run across I-35 in Lenexa.

Police have identified the man killed while trying to run across I-35 in Lenexa on Saturday as Justin Valentine of Overland Park. Valentine was struck by a semi-truck near the 95th Street intersection at approximately 4:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lenexa short-term road closures on 79th St., Winchester begin Monday

WaterOne will close 79th Street between Mullen Road and Rene Street to all traffic in two phases starting Monday, July 6, for two to three weeks.

Throughout this project, 79th Street will be closed to through traffic from Lackman Road to Pflumm Road. Starting Monday, 79th Street will be closed to all traffic between Mullen Road and Cottonwood Street. Once work in this area is complete, 79th Street will close just east of Cottonwood Street to the Mill Creek Elementary School entrance just west of Rene Street.

Eastbound 79th Street traffic will detour via Lackman Road to 87th Street Parkway to Pflumm Road. Westbound traffic will detour via Pflumm Road to Blackfish Parkway to Lackman Road.

Lenexa will also close Winchester Street from westbound 87th Street Parkway to 86th Terrace from Monday, July 6 to Monday, July 13, while road crews facilitate utility work for a nearby private development. The marked detour route is via 86th Terrace to Elmridge Street to eastbound 87th Street Parkway.