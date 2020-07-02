Roeland Park providing residents, businesses with free masks to support statewide order

In an effort to support Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring Kansans to wear face masks, the city of Roeland Park will provide residents and businesses with free face masks.

The city’s compliance and support efforts come after a spike in the county’s positive COVID-19 cases, according to a press release. Mayor Mike Kelly said the expertise of public health professionals has guided the city’s actions in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Masks are a simple, proactive step we can take to keep our economy working, get our children back in school and stem this rising tide of positive COVID-19 cases,” Mayor Mike Kelly said. “Wearing a mask is not only safe but is necessary to avoid another shutdown.”

Roeland Park ordered 10,000 masks for distribution, and will alert residents and businesses once the masks are ready. Additionally, the police department will help distribute masks to businesses and make sure all customers have a mask before entering.

If a business needs more masks, they should contact the city to pick some up from the available supply (available at city hall during normal business hours). City Administrator Keith Moody said with the pandemic’s recent, nationwide resurgence “time is of the essence.”

“Given the extraordinary resources available to the county to fight the spread of COVID-19, there should be no cost prohibition on making as many masks available to as many individuals or businesses who need them,” Moody said.

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Thursday in a 4 to 2 vote passed a motion supporting the governor’s statewide mandate.