Best Bets for the Weekend: Go 4th and eat flag cake

Happy 4th of July weekend! It’s always been one of my favorite holidays and this year it will be even more relaxed than ever. We’ll eat good food, walk around the neighborhood and maybe watch a summery movie (I’m thinking Troop Beverly Hills, Sandlot or The Parent Trap). Here are a few other ideas for the weekend:

In case you missed it, the last area fireworks show was cancelled. I expect a 5,000% increase in personal driveway shows (science) and also a 5,000% increase in fireworks-related injuries (double science).

But for good clean fun, I absolutely love Lenexa’s idea of a Community Days Porch Parade.

We’ve often made Ina Garten’s flag cake in the past, but it was honestly a little much for the chill 4th of July holiday. My current favorite thing is to use an easy white or yellow box cake mix with powdered sugar icing and berries. Bake the cake according to directions and let cool. Mix 2 cups powdered sugar and about 3 tablespoons milk – you want a fairly liquid consistency that’s more like a glaze than a frosting. I also like to squeeze in some lemon juice. Frost and use blueberries and raspberries (or strawberries) to make a flag. You know the drill! I like to refrigerate this cake and serve it cold.

