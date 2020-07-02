2020FIT: July 11th team triathlon

It’s time to get the competitive juices flowing & have some fun with your friends at the same time!

We’re hosting a 3 member team, co-ed, dry land triathlon on Saturday, July 11th. There’s no charge to participate & everyone from our surrounding community is welcome. Your team decides how to split up the distances in the 5k row, 10k stationary bike and 5k run as you please.

Strict social distancing guidelines will be enforced and, weather permitting, the event will be held outdoors. Rain or shine, we have a 15,000 sq/ft facility to spread everyone out so you can safely sprint your way through the row, bike, and run with your team.

Each member of your team simply reserves for their agreed-upon time slot. Heats run from 7 am until 9 am (running on the 1/2 hour). 2020FIT clients sign up in Wodify & guests sign up on our web site here.