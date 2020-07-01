Savor summer flavors and experiences at the Lenexa Public Market (watch our mouthwatering video!)

This summer may feel strange, but that doesn’t mean it has to be dull. The Lenexa Public Market is home to a lively mix of emerging restaurant concepts, handcrafted and hand-selected gifts and spirited ambiance — an impeccable antidote to these long, hot, socially distant days.

Here are a few of our favorite ways to spend the summer at the Public Market.

Explore new flavors and new surroundings. Vacations might be on hold, so take a culinary adventure in our food hall. You can explore flavors of Pakistan, India, Mexico, Africa and Japan, plus fresh takes on popular dishes like pizza, salad and desserts. We’ve taken extra care to make the Market a safe place for you to dine, so find a spot on the buzzing market floor, quiet table on the mezzanine or laidback Adirondack chair on the patio.

Cool down with a cold beverage. In need of a pick-me-up? Savor a cold-brew coffee beverage during a telemeeting. Ready to unwind after a long week? Sip beer, wine or a cocktail around a fire pit with friends while listening to live music at our Friday Night Sound Bites.

Treat yourself to breakfast. A good morning meal just makes the rest of the day feel better. Make the most important meal of the day the most delicious one with a savory breakfast burrito, delightfully flaky pastry or invigorating coffee blend.

Grab a meal to go on a busy day. Headed to the pool, park or ballfields? Easy grab-and-go meals like burritos and pizza are quick and crowd pleasing. Or, trick family or friends into thinking you’ve expertly prepared a home-cooked dinner with a gyoza or dan dan meal kit. You can make your visit even more efficient by ordering online or over the phone — a service offered by most of our merchants.

Find a thoughtful gift for any celebration. With guest lists cut short due to the pandemic, birthdays, weddings and anniversaries deserve extra-special gifts this year. Delight your recipient with a box of jewel-toned macarons, a cake in a jar, a cheerful arrangement of fresh blooms or a super-soft Kansas City-themed tee.

Hone your entertaining expertise. Take advantage of extra time in your schedule to learn new culinary and crafting skills. The Kitchen on the Market’s mezzanine level hosts classes to help you become (almost) a pro at cooking dumplings and macarons, decorating cookies, arranging flowers and more. See our calendar for upcoming sessions.

There's always something new to enjoy at the Lenexa Public Market.