Overland Park cancels Star Spangled Spectacular fireworks show over public health risk from COVID-19

Saying that growing risk from the coronavirus made it no longer safe to hold the event, Overland Park has now joined neighboring cities in canceling its Fourth of July fireworks show.

The Star Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods had been alone among its northern Johnson County peers in keeping its Fourth of July celebration on the books, though it had made plans to reduce social contact by canceling food and drink vendors. On Tuesday, however, the city said that the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kansas and Johnson County “created an additional public health risk, prompting the cancelation of the show.”

The annual event is centered at Founders’ Park in Corporate Woods.

Prairie Village, Leawood, Roeland Park, Fairway and Westwood had all previously announced they would not hold planned fireworks displays this year.