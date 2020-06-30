Merriam resident Stoney ‘Bogey’ Bogan builds one-hole golf course in backyard

One Merriam resident feeling the effects of being shuttered at home during COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders decided to stave off cabin fever and create an outdoor activity.

Stoney Bogan, Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce’s director of business development, turned his backyard into a mini golf course, complete with a single par-3 hole. And then he took it one step (or swing) further. Bogey used the new private golf course as a fundraiser for veterans.

“The young kids were all playing together doing their thing,” Bogan said. “I wanted to create an activity for us parents to do, so we turned it into a fundraiser for the Veterans Community Project.”

Bogan’s idea to create a golf course spun out of his hobby of hitting golf balls in his backyard, located near 57th Street and Knox Avenue in Merriam.

Once the one-hole course was complete Bogan invited friends and neighbors for a friendly competition. More than 30 participants showed up — at different times to adhere to social distancing — to play the course and donate to the Veterans Community Project. At the end of the impromptu tournament, Bogan’s golf course had raised more than $215.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, VCP’s mission is to end veteran homelessness. Currently, there are tiny house communities in Kansas City, Missouri and Longmont, Colorado, with expansion plans for St. Louis, Missouri and Orlando, Florida. Information about donating to VCP can be found here, and monetary donations can be made here.

Bogan said he plans to host another tournament soon, and more information about a future tee time can be found on the Nextdoor app.