Briefly Noted: KDHE adds South Carolina, Florida to travel quarantine list

KDHE adds South Carolina, Florida to travel quarantine list

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added two states to its travel quarantine list. Anyone who has traveled to South Carolina or Florida on or after June 29 needs to self-quarantine for 14 days. The current travel quarantine list also includes Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas for anyone who traveled to those destinations on or after June 17. KDHE announced it has removed Maryland from its travel quarantine list.

Lee Boulevard to be closed from Mission Road to baseball fields through early September

A portion of Lee Boulevard in Leawood from Mission Road to the baseball fields closed on Monday, and will remain closed until early September.

The closure comes as part of phase one road construction, according to Johnson County. City Park can be accessed from 103rd Street and Lee Boulevard.

JoCo expands appointment-based COVID-19 testing, includes children 12 and older

As of June 29, Johnson County expanded its COVID-19 appointment-based testing to anyone who works or lives in the county — with or without symptoms — as well as children 12 and older.

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Director Sanmi Areola, PhD, said the county hopes making it easier to get tested will generate more data about hte spread of coronavirus within the community. This will further help the county make decisions about mitigation efforts, he said.

The test will tell people if they are infected with the virus on the day of the test, but people who test negative can still become infected the next day. Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Director Sanmi Areola said this is why people should continue to take necessary precautions such as wearing masks.

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 must have a parent present in the vehicle to provide verbal testing, and can receive a test at the drive-thru clinic. Appointments are available Monday to Thursday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and every other Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit www.jocogov.org/coronavirus.