Updates from Johnson County Community College: 10 things every new student should know

As students and their families prepare for fall semester, we want to share the top FAQ’s about attending Johnson County Community College:

Does JCCC offer a way for new students to get acclimated?

New Student Orientations are designed to get students started on the right foot. Each new student connects with a Success Advocate to learn about their JCCC account and student resources available to them. Not only do Success Advocates help create a personalized action plan and connect students to valuable resources, they can also serve as a first-year mentor – something every college student could use!

What if I don’t know what I want to study? What if I’m still deciding?

The Career Development Center is here to help! Students can sign up for a free Choices Workshop to guide them through the early stages of the decision-making process. The Career Development Center can also assist with degree and occupation exploration, résumé preparation, job searches, mock interviews and more.

How should I decide on my classes?

Students are encouraged to engage with a JCCC Counselor early in their JCCC journey. Counselors provide academic, personal and career advising, and can design a course schedule around each student’s individual needs and goals.

Does JCCC offer tutoring or course assistance?

Free, weekly tutoring is available for any course through the Academic Resource Center’s tutoring program. The ARC provides assistance with time management, college success, reading, study skills, test preparation and more.

I’m worried that college will break the bank. Does JCCC offer financial assistance?

JCCC offers several ways to help pay for college! We recommend new students visit the Financial Aid office to get information about the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), grants and student loans, federal work-study programs and scholarships.

I’m concerned I’ll have a hard time meeting people. How can I make friends at JCCC?

Although JCCC is a commuter campus (no on-campus housing), there are several ways to connect with other students and make friends! Here are a few options:

Choose from over 100 student Clubs and Organizations. Most are continuing to meet virtually until campus fully reopens!

Make a difference in the community and volunteer through Service Learning.

Attend a Virtual Student Wellness group.

