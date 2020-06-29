SM East suspends most summer conditioning for 2 weeks after student athletes test positive for COVID-19

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

Summer conditioning programs for football, track, tennis and volleyball at Shawnee Mission East will be suspended for two weeks following the announcement that two student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school’s soccer program is also halting summer workouts for at least one week in response to the issue.

SM East’s Athletics Department informed staff and families last Thursday that two students who had taken part in summer conditioning activities had contracted the novel coronavirus. Teams had begun summer conditioning activities June 15 in accordance with guidelines from Kansas health officials, including social distancing.

At this point, only SM East is affected by the suspension of conditioning activities. The athletics departments at the district’s four other traditional high schools will continue as planned.