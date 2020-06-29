Leawood Chamber cancels 2020 Taste of Leawood on account of pandemic

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

The Leawood Chamber announced this afternoon that its board of directors have decided to cancel the 2020 Taste of Leawood.

Held each fall at Town Center Plaza, the event allows guests to sample food and from about 30 restaurants while they enjoy live music and dancing. This would have been the 23rd installment of the event.

A release from the chamber says that decision was “very difficult” and came after deliberation over safety guidelines around COVID-19.

“The safety of guests, restaurants, volunteers, and staff is of paramount importance to us,” read the release. “With that in mind and in conjunction with the CDC guidelines and protocols in place, we know the 2020 event simply would not be the same and would not meet the high standards that our guests have come to expect.”

It’s just the latest in a string of event cancelations on account of the coronavirus. Prairie Village announced earlier this month that it would not hold its annual JazzFest this fall. And several annual Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled for the coming week.

The Leawood Chamber said it was still collaborating with Town Center Plaza on an event to mark the shopping center’s 25th anniversary on Nov. 14, 2020.