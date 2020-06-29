Korean restaurant Sobahn permanently closes on Shawnee Mission Parkway

After more than a decade in business, Sobahn, a locally owned restaurant serving authentic Korean cuisine, permanently closed its doors last weekend.

Located at 7800 Shawnee Mission Parkway Suite 4 in Overland Park, the restaurant announced the closure on Facebook on Friday.

“The Sobahn family would like to thank you for your support and patronage,” the restaurant owners wrote. “As we reflect on the past 11 years we have truly enjoyed having you at our tables to share our Korean tradition and food with you. We have come to the difficult decision of permanently closing our restaurant.”

The restaurant closed at the end of the day on Saturday.

The menu featured traditional Korean dishes like bibimbap, hot kimchi stews, bulgogi and a variety of spicy stir fry dishes, among others.