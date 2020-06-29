Briefly noted: Former Horizons principal engaged in bullying, inappropriate behavior, according to KC Star report

Shawnee Mission administrator Paul Colwell accused of sexism, racism, bullying by staff, students at Horizons

An extensive report in Sunday’s edition of the Kansas City Star details a range of accusations of inappropriate behavior — from bullying to racism to sexism — by Paul Colwell during his time as principal of Horizons, the district’s alternative high school. Colwell has been reassigned as an assistant principal at SM West for the coming school year. Students and staff who filed complaints against Colwell for his actions say they aren’t satisfied with the outcome of the district’s investigation and intervention in the issue. [‘He preyed on the weak’: Shawnee Mission principal accused of sexism, racism, bullying — Kansas City Star]

JCDS honors staff for years of service

Johnson County Developmental Supports earlier this month honored several of its employees with VIP & Service Awards. The awards honor staff who have reached milestones or accomplished achievements in their careers with the organization. Some recipients include:

Erica Burroughs, registered nurse, VIP winner

Nancy Laflin, senior direct support professional, VIP winner

Ed Dehaemers, building maintenance mechanic, 15 years of service

Alice Moseley, records clerk, 15 years of service

Winnie Mutinda, senior direct support professional, 15 years of service

Jessica Ruble, service coordinator, 15 years of service

Carla Sadler, director of health services, 15 years of service

Honorata Walele, senior direct support professional, 15 years of service

Southbound Quivira Road to close for a week at 75th Street

Southbound Quivira Road will close starting Monday, June 29 while WaterOne completes maintenance work in the area. The road will remain closed for up to one week.

Once this work is complete, one lane will remain closed to allow the concrete to cure for several days.

Marked detour routes will be provided via Pflumm Road and Nieman Road.