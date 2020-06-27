Your Community: Rising to the challenge

Johnson County Library is proud of the Black & Veatch MakerSpace facilitators and all those who were involved with making masks and face shields to combat the spread of COVID-19. The Library’s MakerSpace facilitators led the effort in getting masks and shields made so they could be donated to our community’s healthcare workers, first responders, and other front-line staff. This important work is being recognized by the Johnson County Museum in a special exhibit.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a historic event unlike anything most Johnson Countians have experienced. The exhibit “Rising to the Challenge: Suburban Strength in Difficult Times” highlights how Johnson Countians have responded to challenging times. Johnson County Museum hopes this unique temporary exhibit serves as a source of inspiration, guidance, and strength as Johnson Countians again seek to rise to the challenge.

The MakerSpace facilitators have unique skills that help our community learn and create through fun and interactive programs. During this pandemic, they have been able to use those skills to help our community in a new way – by sewing cloth masks and printing parts for face shields. They will also keep doing what they do best – creating solutions where it seems like none exist.

You can view this special exhibit at the Johnson County Museum located at 8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS. To learn more about the Black & Veatch MakerSpace, visit jocolibrary.org/makerspace. Although the MakerSpace is currently closed, they are offering online programs.

