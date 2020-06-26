SMSD News: Shawnee Mission School District hosts in-person graduations

The Shawnee Mission School District will be hosting in-person graduations to celebrate the Class of 2020 in July. The district continues to follow guidance for large public gatherings from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, and will be prepared to adjust plans to move to a virtual graduation, if necessary.

The schedule for graduations is as follows:

Shawnee Mission East – July 14, 2020 @ North 8 p.m.

Shawnee Mission South – July 14, 2020 @ South 8 p.m.

Shawnee Mission North – July 15, 2020 @ North 8 p.m.

Shawnee Mission West – July 15, 2020 @ South 8 p.m.

Shawnee Mission Northwest – July 16, 2020 @ North 8 p.m.

Arrowhead – July 16, 2020 @ South 6 p.m.

Horizons – July 16t, 2020 @ South 8 p.m.

Given current health guidance, social-distancing guidelines will be followed. For that reason, in-person graduations will be held outside in the North and South stadiums.

In the case of either a significant change in public health guidance and/or inclement weather, virtual graduations would be implemented, and in-person graduations would not be held.

The district is still finalizing specific plans, but given the need for social distancing, here are some of the guidelines:

Students will be on the field at the stadiums, arranged in socially-distanced fashion, six feet apart. This will likely mean that student seating will cover the entire field, with the exception of the stage.

The ceremony itself will be adjusted, in order to allow for social distancing and to minimize physical contact.

This year’s graduations will be ticketed events and the number of tickets available to each graduate’s family will be determined based on social-distance guidelines. Family groups will be seated together, and there will be a minimum six-foot distance between family groups. Once the stadium capacities are determined, the school district will share information on the number of tickets available for each graduate.

Please note: For health reasons, any individual considered in a high-risk category for COVID-19 is discouraged from attending. As in previous years, the ceremonies will be livestreamed and available to watch on YouTube.

The Shawnee Mission School District looks forward to celebrating the graduating class of 2020 in July.