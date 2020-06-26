Prairie Village hosting photo contest; Mission sidewalk sale with downtown businesses on Saturday

‘The spirit of Prairie Village’ photo contest

Prairie Village is hosting a photography contest as part of VillageFest celebrations. The city is accepting submissions of photographs that represent the spirit of Prairie Village.

Photographers can email photographs to mbuum@pvkansas.com. Only one photograph per photographer is allowed. The deadline to submit is 12 p.m. July 1. People can vote for their favorite photos before 12 p.m. July 4.

Mission hosting sidewalk sale with downtown businesses

The city of Mission is hosting a sidewalk sale on Saturday with downtown businesses. The sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city is encouraging shoppers to wears masks, keep social distancing and support local businesses.