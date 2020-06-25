Lenexa nonprofit Heart to Heart International, Love Fund for Children assemble hygiene kits for KC metro children

Lenexa nonprofit Heart to Heart International partnered with Love Fund for Children on Monday to assemble and distribute 5,000 hygiene kits to Kansas City metro area children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heart to Heart reported distributing more than 50,000 hygiene kits in the past 14 weeks to local shelters, healthcare facilities, school districts, faith-based programs, food pantries and public safety organizations.

The two organizations are asking the community to sponsor one or more kits for $10 each to provide hygiene supplies, including soap, toothpaste, shampoo, handwashing guidelines and related items, that will be delivered to Love Fund families in need. Donations can be made at stayhealthykit.org.

JCCC’s retiring president honored with endowed scholarship

As Joe Sopcich retires this month from his role as president of Johnson County Community College, the JCCC Foundation has established a scholarship endowment to honor Sopcich and his wife, Stacy.

The Joe and Stacy Sopcich Scholarship Endowment recognizes the couple’s support of the college and community for nearly 28 years, said Jon Stewart, member of the JCCC Foundation board of directors and former JCCC Trustee.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to acknowledge our thanks to Joe and Stacy than with an endowed scholarship fund to help students attend JCCC and achieve success for years to come,” Stewart said.

Sopcich joined JCCC in 1992 as executive director of the JCCC Foundation. He led the nonprofit arm of the college for 17 years before being named JCCC’s executive vice president of administrative services in 2009. He became the college’s fifth president in 2013.

Nearly $35,000 has been raised for the Joe and Stacy Sopcich Scholarship Endowment in the past few weeks.