Best Bets for the Weekend: Food shows, best guacamole, croquet

Hello friends and neighbors. As I write this column it’s a perfect 79 degrees on my porch and I want to pretend it will stay that way forever. This week was full of ups and downs, but I’ve resolved not to use this column as therapy, so let’s stick with the highlights:

I’m warning you not to even think about watching Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi unless you have the bare minimum makings for a burrito in your pantry. Nothing has ever looked more delicious than the Mexican food cooking on the griddle in the first episode. Unless it’s the one pound pretzel she consumes in the second. And gosh darn if she isn’t just the most beautiful woman on the face of the planet.

To accompany that burrito might I suggest my famous tomatillo guacamole? I’ve made it twice this week and I’m just getting started. A loose recipe: Combine 2 ripe avocados, 1 bunch cilantro, 3 green onions, the juice of 1 lime and 4 medium tomatillos in the blender or food processor. Season with salt to taste and serve immediately.



Between bocce ball, ladder golf and corn hole I wouldn’t have thought we needed another yard game. But we played croquet the other night at a neighbor’s house and I think I’m hooked. It’s one of those games where even the least athletic among us (ahem) can do pretty well. Highly recommended for both kids and adults.