2020FIT: Youth, the future of fitness

At 2020FIT, we believe that our youth are the Future of Fitness. That’s why we have created programs targeting all ages of athletes.

Our Sports Performance program is an opportunity for both new and experienced athletes, 12-17, to focus on strength and conditioning. Our classes utilize specifically designed programming under the supervision of our trained staff. Every movement is performed with skill progression in mind, so this class is open to ALL fitness levels. If you are looking to get a step ahead and prepare for any sport, this class is a must.

This summer we are offering 2 camps for the younger kiddos. Our preschool-aged littles where the focus is on fitness through play with age-appropriate games

Our Kids Summer Camp is for athletes in grade school, K-5. At this age, children are experiencing a tremendous amount of cognitive and motor development. Our classes are designed to support this development in a playful environment, imparting the valuable lesson that fitness is both important and fun at an early age. Our curriculum is heavily focused on fitness through play, with an eye toward appropriate functional movement. Early lessons in teaming, camaraderie, and achieving goals are emphasized with constant positive reinforcement. The dynamic structure and relatively short duration of each class ensure that every child regardless of ability or developmental phase will receive the maximum benefits possibly at each class.

We also offer team training. We are proud to have trained the SM East Championship Lacrosse team for several years & believe we have played a small part in their success on the field. We are also training a St. Ann’s soccer team for the 2nd consecutive summer.

Our programs are successful because they work. We take great care to provide a clean environment & social distancing. Please reach out to schedule a tour or sign your child up to start today at www.2020.Fit.