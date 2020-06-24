JCDHE’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing set for June 26; JoCo NAACP to host town hall with local law enforcement

JCDHE’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing set for June 26

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is hosting a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site on Friday, June 26.

People who live or work in Johnson County and are age 18 and older can get a free COVID-19 test on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out, at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave. in Leawood. The drive-thru testing clinic is on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone with or without symptoms. Traffic should enter the testing clinic off Roe Avenue, just south of 135th Street and follow the signs. Due to a high demand for this type of testing, five testing stations will be in operation.

“The more we test, the more we know about how COVID-19 is spreading in Johnson County,” said Sanmi Areola, director of the department. “If we know who is infected, we can isolate those individuals and stop the chain of transmission in the community. We encourage anyone who feels ill with COVID-19 symptoms or thinks they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to take advantage of this free testing.”

JCDHE staff are asking those getting testing to remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up until it’s time for their test. Testing involves using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose. The department requests that people not bring pets to the testing site to protect the safety of staff and the occupants of the vehicle.

This is the department’s seventh community testing event and is part of the county’s overall strategy to broadly test Johnson County residents. On June 12, the department tested 694 people with and without symptoms resulting in 18 positive cases of COVID-19.

Merriam hosting virtual workshop on 2040 comprehensive plan

The city of Merriam is hosting a virtual workshop for residents to participate in a discussion on the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan.

The Zoom meeting takes place at 6 p.m. tonight. More details about the plan are online at merriam2040.org.

JoCo NAACP to host town hall with local law enforcement

The Johnson County NAACP branch will host a virtual town hall meeting with local law enforcement officials at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

The public can watch the stream from Zoom — the link will be posted on the branch’s website. Audience participation is welcome, but people with questions are asked to submit them by Wednesday evening via email at nejcnaacp@sbcglobal.net. Unanswered questions will be responded to in a written format after the event.