Inside JCPRD: Resilience, reflection, rebuilding – artists respond to COVID-19

By the Johnson County Museum and JCPRD’s Fine & Performing Arts Department

A brand-new art exhibition is coming to the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. Entitled Resilience, Reflection, Rebuilding – Artists Respond to COVID-19, the show is the first in the region that aims to bring together artists and the community to make sense of these challenging times, process, and heal together. A call for entries has gone out to artists across the region. Organizers hope to have a large and diverse group of artists answer the call.

“Engaging Johnson County artists to help us reflect and respond to the pandemic can help us to process what’s happening in our community together in a thoughtful and meaningful way,” said Sarah VanLanduyt of the Arts Council of Johnson County. “Not only do the arts have the ability to help us feel connected in a time of physical distancing but they can also help us work through what we’re feeling and even imagine how and what our community might be in the future.”

In this exhibit artists with a connection to Johnson County are asked to create a reflection of their experiences and feelings during the COVID-19 pandemic and to consider the pandemic as a catalyst toward change.

The art exhibition, which will be on display throughout the remainder of 2020, will complement the Johnson County Museum’s temporary exhibit, Rising to the Challenge – Suburban Strength in Difficult Times, which is currently on view in the JCAHC Commons, as well as the museum’s collecting initiative, which seeks to collect stories, objects, photos, and documents related to this era in history for the its permanent collection. One piece of artwork voted on by the public and approved by the Johnson County Museum Collections Committee will become part of the – museum’s permanent collection as part of the “Collecting COVID-19” initiative. The winning artist(s) will be awarded a financial prize, generously underwritten by the Johnson County Museum Foundation.

The call for artists ends on July 15, and the exhibit is slated to open shortly after. For artists interested in more information, view the call here: https://jcprd.com/1492/Call-for-Entry. The exhibit Resilience, Reflection, Rebuilding is presented by the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, managed by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District, in partnership with the Arts Council of Johnson County and the Johnson County Museum.

Both exhibitions will be available for view without charge in the Commons at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center through the end of the year. JCAHC is located at 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park.