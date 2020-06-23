Newly renovated sports facilities open in Sar-Ko-Par Trails, Bois D’Arc parks in Lenexa

Lenexa’s newly renovated sports courts and facilities are ready for play just in time for summer.

Lenexa city staff announced on social media last week that Bois D’Arc Park now features eight new pickleball courts, and Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park has two new tennis courts and a roller hockey rink behind the skate park. The roller hockey rink also accommodates soccer and broom ball.

The project addressed the deteriorated conditions of the tennis court facilities located at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park and Bois D’Arc Park and provided new recreational opportunities that are high in demand, namely pickleball.

Logan Wagler, deputy director of parks and recreation, said the renovations “have exceeded our expectations and the feedback from our citizens has been extremely positive.”

“The reinvestment into aging infrastructure continues to be a top priority and something we are very proud of,” Wagler said. “Anytime an old and tired amenity can be renovated and reimagined, it breathes new life into that particular park and the surrounding area. This investment not only provides a long term solution but also offers a wide range of recreational opportunities for our community.”

The pickleball courts at Bois D’ Arc Park were previously exclusively tennis courts. Also, new lighting, shade, and seating were installed. Staff performed a final inspection June 8 and confirmed all work was completed.

The Lenexa City Council unanimously accepted the renovations project for maintenance. Total costs for construction was about $1.1 million, about $200,000 less than what the city budgeted for this project in the capital improvement program, according to city documents. McConnell & Associates handled construction.

Below are images from the city of Lenexa of the newly renovated facilities: