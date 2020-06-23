Lenexa approves new employment agreement with City Manager Beccy Yocham; Shawnee pauses discussion on council president until December

Lenexa approves new employment agreement with City Manager Beccy Yocham

The Lenexa City Council on June 16 unanimously approved a new employment agreement with City Manager Beccy Yocham. Upon promoting Yocham from community development director to city manager in April 2019, the city had entered into a one-year employment agreement with setting forth the terms and conditions of her employment. The 2019 agreement automatically renewed for successive one-year terms unless either party noticed intent not to renew, or until replaced by a new employment agreement. The proposed new employment agreement revises the compensation terms and the performance goals.

The agreement includes a pay increase of 3%, totaling about $210,000. The agreement also includes additional performance goals that reference the COVID-19 pandemic, including “careful and responsible management” of the city’s budget and capital improvement program, and continuous evaluation of her performance goals “given the uncertainty of the current situation” of the pandemic, according to city documents. Another goal is to encourage additional investment and reinvestment in the city, including with establishing a new neighborhood revitalization district. The term of the 2020 agreement is May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021.

Shawnee pauses discussion on council president until December

The Shawnee City Council on June 8 voted 7-0 to extend Councilmember Mike Kemmling’s term as council president to December, thus putting a pause on the discussion and election of this role.

Mayor Michelle Distler recommended extending his term due to the city’s budget schedule and because council policy governing the conduct of public meetings and election of council presidents is suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Distler said Kemmling, who was absent in the meeting, said he is willing to serve in the role this year until the council elects a president in December.

Overland Park Municipal Court reopens with guidelines

Overland Park reopened its municipal court on Monday, June 15, with additional guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below are the guidelines for in-person visitors:

Those experiencing coronavirus symptoms are asked to request a continuance.

Call from the parking lot to check in with a court clerk prior to entering the building.

Masks are required. Those who do not have masks will be provided with one by staff.

Additionally, online options are still available. Virtual hearings can be requested here.