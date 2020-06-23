JoCo Parks and Recreation begins partnership with RideKC for bike share program

The Johnson County Parks and Recreation District this month launched a partnership with RideKC Bike for a bike share program.

RideKC bikes became available at several Johnson County parks on June 1, and the partnership features hybrid “dockless” bikes. RideKC Bike has enhanced sanitation to be completed “with every maintenance check, movement between hubs and repairs,” according to a release.

Although the bikes are considered dockless, they must be returned to an authorized hub location. Below are the hub locations throughout the county:

Shawnee Mission Park

Meadowbrook Park

Heritage Park

Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center

Mid-America West Sports Complex

Mid-America Sports Complex

Arthur and Betty Verhaeghe Park (opening later this summer)

Mill Creek Streamway Park at Lenexa’s Craig Crossing access point (opening later this summer)

There is a parks-based system for users to scan and check out a bike — all of which have cable and wheel locks — ride it and return it at one of the authorized hub locations. New users get the first ride free, and after that, it is $1 to unlock a bike and $0.10 per minute.

Those interested can download the Drop Mobility app to ride a bike. More information about how to use a RideKC bike in conjunction with this partnership, can be found on RideKC’s frequently asked questions page here.