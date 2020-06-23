JCPRD proposes site improvements for Mid-America Sports Complex in Shawnee

Johnson County Park & Recreation District is planning several improvements for the Mid-America Sports Complex in Shawnee.

Located at 20000 Johnson Drive, the Mid-America Sports Complex features 12 softball/baseball fields. The complex was built in 1991, and the district has owned it since 1994, according to Shawnee city documents.

The Shawnee planning commission on Monday unanimously approved the revised site plan for the improvements. In general, these include:

Adding synthetic turf

Providing new LED lighting

Building a playground

Replacing concession and restroom buildings

Building a clubhouse

Enhancing pedestrian ways throughout the site

In addition to these improvements that required city approval, the district is already working on other improvements such as netting, fencing, foul poles, bullpens, bleachers, dugouts and preparation for future artificial turf.

Other goals for the project include improving accessibility and safety across the site, as well as playability of the ballfields. JCPRD is also hoping to increase the economic impact generated from the complex.

JCPRD plans to demolish the existing concession and restroom buildings and replace them with the new buildings.

The number of fields, parking footprint and circulation throughout the site remain the same, according to city documents.

The improvements will be implemented in three phases according to site location. Some images of the project are available in the planning commission agenda posted online.

A large portion of the development is in a flood-prone area near Mill Creek, but no part of the proposed plans will be located in the Special Flood Hazard Area as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to city documents. However, part of the concession building for Fields 1-4 is required to be made from flood-damage resistant materials, due to its lower elevation.