Village Shops, Corinth Square provide COVID-19 updates from tenants

The Shops of Prairie Village and Corinth Square have a running list of COVID-19 updates and guidelines for their shops and restaurants.

Tenants from each shopping center provided an overview of current guidelines and practices. Some restaurants like Minksy’s Pizza and Great Harvest are open for curbside and online options, while others’ dining rooms are open, like BRGR and Tavern in the Village.

A full list of Village Shops guidelines can be found here, and a full list of Corinth Square guidelines can be found here.

Merriam participating in COVID-19 personal protective equipment drive through July 1

The city of Merriam, alongside Advent Health and other partners, is participating in a COVID-19 personal protective equipment drive through July 1.

Donated items will go to healthcare personnel at long-term care facilities, hospice and other community organizations that serve vulnerable populations. Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. any day of the week at any of the three AdventHealth Centra Care locations.

Accepted donation items include: