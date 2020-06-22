Mission council approves $100,000 emergency expenditure to fix Rock Creek retaining wall

The Mission City Council Wednesday ratified City Administrator Laura Smith’s $100,000 emergency expenditure to fix part of the Rock Creek retaining wall that collapsed last month.

After heavy rainfall on May 28, a portion of the Rock Creek retaining wall failed and caused an Evergy power pole to tilt. A submitted report from city engineer Olsson found the highest priority was to remove the failed concrete and fencing to prevent it from breaking up, washing down the creek and damaging any other structures or utilities.

Smith authorized the repair work, which began on May 30 and is now complete. There was potential that, if not fixed in a timely manner, the debris could have damaged the Reeds Road culvert that was redone in the last 12 to 18 months, Smith said.

The wall failure was near Mission Market, 5635 Johnson Drive, and Fluffy Fresh Donuts, 5729 Johnson Drive. At the time of the incident, WaterOne, Evergy and Mission Public Works staff all responded to secure the perimeter and address respective interests, according to city documents.

A week prior to the collapse, the Mission City Council approved a $4.5 million Rock Creek channel improvement project to address flooding and erosion concerns just west of the failure, from Roeland Drive to Nall Avenue. Construction for the Rock Creek channel improvement project began in late May, and should be largely completed by the end of 2020.

Councilmembers Ken Davis and Kristin Inman both thanked staff for the quick and efficient work. The city council unanimously ratified the expenditure with no further discussion.