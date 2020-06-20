Your Community: Education and civic engagement resources

Libraries provide access to information and resources to all, regardless of race, religion, economic standing, political affiliations, or any other characteristic or belief. They also offer safe spaces that encourage respectful civic discourse. At Johnson County Library, respect for all people is not just an ideal; it was purposely written into the Library values. The mission of the Library is to provide access to information, ideas, experiences and materials that support and enrich people’s lives, and are committed to serving and supporting the community.

Johnson County Library offers resources for those seeking education and civic engagement opportunities. Race Project KC is one of those resources. This annual immersive social justice initiative sponsored by Johnson County Library, aims to help high school students understand Kansas City’s and Johnson County’s story of structural racism and how it continues to impact us today. Race Project KC also extends beyond high school students with resources for all ages.

Here are some ways you can get involved:

Take a Tour – Explore the history of segregation in the Kansas City metro, at your own pace in your vehicle with the Dividing Lines audio tour.

Donate – Contribute toward the 2020-2021 initiatives and beyond by visiting the Donate page.

Volunteer – Although Race Project KC does not currently have any opportunities, many similar organizations in the Kansas City community need volunteers. You can view a list of community partners Race Project KC has worked with, as well as other youth-serving organizations in the area, at the bottom of the Donate page.

Now, more than ever, is a time to reflect on our unequal past, uncertain present and the creation of an equitable future. Libraries are both a resource and a refuge for those seeking greater knowledge and understanding.

Visit raceprojectkc.com to learn more.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom