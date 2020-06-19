Pathlight Brewing slated to open microbrewery Friday in Shawnee

Pathlight Brewing, a new microbrewery in Shawnee, is slated to open this Friday at 75th and Nieman.

Located at 11200 W. 75th St. Shawnee, Pathlight Brewing will serve a variety of craft beers brewed by David Harris and Tanner Vaughn, co-founders and local home brewers. The taproom opens to the public at 3 p.m. on what they jokingly referred to as “the last day of spring.”

“Because we committed to opening in spring, and that’s our final day of spring so commitment kept,” Harris joked. “You’ve got to have goals.”

Pathlight has invited some food trucks to serve customers during opening weekend, including Monk’s Roast Beef on Friday and Taco Tank for lunch on Saturday. Customers can also start placing to-go orders for takeout beer.

The first two weeks will have limited hours of 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday.

Harris and Vaughn said they’re excited and ready to open their doors.

“It’s been a long haul to get here, and we know all of our friends in the industry have told us once you get your doors open, once you get your feet underneath you, it’s a little easier, it’s a little smooth sailing,” Vaughn said. “We’re ready for it to be a little easier so that we can sit back and enjoy what we built here.”

On opening day, Pathlight will feature seven beers including: four india pale ales, a saison, an amber lager and a pilsner. The tap list will grow weekly, but a few beers will take several months before they’re ready to serve. For instance, a wild ale is brewing in oak barrels in the back and will be ready sometime next year.

“We’re really looking forward to finally being able to share what we’ve been working on with everybody,” Harris added.

Because of social distancing guidelines from the state, county and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the taproom itself will look different from normal operations. Tables are spaced apart, seating will be limited, and some lounge area furniture will be installed at a later date.

The owners have established hourly cleaning regimens, especially of high-touch surfaces, and are also encouraging everyone to self-police and enjoy the new outdoor seating on the patio.

“We plan to be here for a long time, so if you’re not yet at the point where you’re ready to get out and be in groups and crowds, we totally understand and support that,” Harris added. “We want you to come back at a time when you do feel comfortable.”

More details are posted on the microbrewery’s website.

Additionally, Vaughn and Harris said they appreciate Johnson County putting the removal of the 30% food sales requirement on the November ballot, and they encourage county voters to vote in favor of it.

“It’d be huge; it’s a very onerous restriction on us as business owners,” Harris said. “Quite frankly, it’s a lot of just jumping through hoops to meet this arbitrary requirement, and it really prevents us from growing our core business and focusing our energy and efforts where they’re more appropriately allocated.”