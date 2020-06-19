March and rally in support of Black Lives Matter movement coming to downtown Overland Park June 20

March and rally in support of Black Lives Matter movement set for Saturday

Overland Park residents have organized a march to support the Black Lives Matter movement for Saturday, June 20, called The Overland Park Advocacy and Awareness March: A Community Commitment.

Lead organizer Linnaia McKenzie, a black woman and Overland Park resident, said in a press release the march is a call to action and a way for people to support the movement beyond social media. Although she’s seen the respectful and welcoming side of the city, McKenzie said her experience with discrimination goes beyond the police department.

“I’ve also experienced discrimination at the mall, grocery store and my local gym — places where a community member should feel safe,” McKenzie said. “It’s time to start discussion how we can overturn systemic racism, racial profiling and social injustice, not just in policing but in our community as a whole.”

The rally will feature a number of speakers including U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez and Fred Jones, Sr., president of Johnson County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Below is a schedule of events for the march and rally:

Meet at the Overland Park City Hall basketball court at 10:30 a.m.

March toward downtown Overland Park at 11 a.m.

Arrive at the clock tower at 11:30 a.m.

Rally begins with city leaders and speakers at 12 p.m.

Additional event information can be found on the Facebook event here.

Roeland Park accepting Neighbors Helping Neighbors applications

The city of Roeland Park is currently accepting applications for its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, which provides financial assistance to eligible residents for home improvements.

Residents can receive anywhere from $500 to $2,000 for home improvement repairs such as driveway and sidewalk repairs, exterior painting and modifications to aid physically disabled persons. Non-eligible repairs include new construction, pools, sewer line replacement, foundation repair or household appliance upgrades.

There are three gross income tiers, each with different maximums based on household size. Households with four people in the following tiers can receive the below award amounts:

Tier 1 making $59,850 annually can receive up to $2,000

Tier 2 making $65,850 annually can receive up to $1,000

Tier 3 making $72,450 annually can receive up to $500

Additional income information and applications can be found here. To apply for the program, submit applications, proof of all income sources and a copy of homeowner’s insurance to Roeland Park city hall in person or by mail. Online applications can be accepted via email at wholtkamp@roelandpark.org.