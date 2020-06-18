Overland Park will host annual fireworks display

While the neighboring communities of Leawood, Prairie Village and Roeland Park have canceled their Fourth of July fireworks displays Overland Park has decided to move forward with its annual Star Spangled Spectacular.

Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:45 p.m. on July 4. The city asks that attendees follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for protecting themselves and others and to refrain from coming to the event if sick.

Community members are invited to watch the show from Corporate Woods Founders Park, 9711 W. 109th Street in Overland Park.

While the event usually features food and drink vendors along with live music or entertainment these attractions will not be included in this year’s celebration, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Public parking is available at the Corporate Woods Building 40 parking lot.

If there is inclement weather the display will be moved to July 5.

City councils representing Leawood, Prairie Village, and Roeland Park cited COVID-19 health and safety concerns and display costs during their discussions to cancel annual fireworks shows.