Best Bets for the Weekend: Pork roast, Rob Riggle, reopened libraries

Hello friends, and thank you for being here – this week and every week. Anyone else feel like this is longest, slowest summer of all time? Let me know if you have any advice on how to deal with the endless monotony!

Of course, one of my favorite ways of dealing with boredom is by eating. I mean, we need to do it to survive, right? I highly recommend this pulled pork with peperoncini recipe. My sister-in-law makes it all the time and it’s delicious. Put it in tacos, make sandwiches out of it, toss it with a salad – the opportunities are endless.Here’s the quick recipe:

1 (4-5 pound) pork roast

1 (16 oz) jar peperoncini pepper, undrained

1/2 tsp garlic salt

1 tsp Italian seasoning

Instructions

1. Salt and pepper all sides of your roast.

2. Heat a large skillet up over medium high heat. When the pan is hot, add the roast and sear it until golden brown on all sides.

3. Place the roast in your crock pot or instant pot.

4. Mix all the other ingredients together and pour over the top of the roast.

5. Cover and cook on low for 7-8 hours or on high for 4 hours.

6. When it’s cooked through, shred the roast up with two forks, cover again and allow it so cook for 30 more minutes to incorporate the juices.

7. Serve and enjoy!