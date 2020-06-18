2020FIT: Whoop, there it is

I have a confession – I’m a data nerd. If you can show me, with evidence that something is going to make me healthier or prove that it is, I’m all ears. For this reason, I’ve been using a tool called a Whoop now for going on 3 years. It’s a biometric sensor that allows you to easily track your activity, your sleep, and perhaps most importantly, your heart rate variability. Recent research is suggesting that this number is uniquely important to determining your nervous system function (read: stress levels) and your overall long-term health.

I’ve used it to help me understand when my optimal eating windows are, how much exercise I need to get plus the quality of my sleep with or without alcohol in my system. It’s an incredible tool for those looking for an edge to feel their best and optimize their overall health + training program.

If you’d like to learn how to use it, or talk about why it’s such an important tool for us, please feel free to text me at 913-608-1443. If you’d like to buy one for yourself, you receive 10% off just by purchasing through this link: https://glnk.io/mo28/2020-fitness

If you’d like to learn more about the features and benefits, here is a video that provides a full explanation.