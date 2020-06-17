Three Shawnee Mission high schoolers are finalists in 2020 KC SuperStar competition

Three Shawnee Mission high schoolers are among the 10 finalists for the Kansas City metropolitan area’s high school singing competition, KC SuperStar.

The three Shawnee Mission students, all of whom are now graduated seniors, are:

Emma Mathieson, Shawnee Mission West (past KC SuperStar finalist)

Alexa Morgan, Shawnee Mission South (past KC SuperStar finalist)

Lucy Brock, Shawnee Mission East

For the last 11 years, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (also known as “The J”) has produced KC SuperStar. With summer arts programs canceled amid COVID-19, the community center’s donor relations manager Felice Azorsky said they are thrilled to make the singing competition work this year.

“KC SuperStar is not only important for the kids, but as The J’s major fundraiser, it is vital to our members that rely on our services and programs,” Azorsky said in a release.

Proceeds from this year’s competition will go toward the staff and sustainability fund that helps keep Jewish Community Center staff employed throughout the COVID-19 closure. Additionally, funds will be allocated to members in financial need in order for them to participate in the center’s resources and programs.

Finals will be held virtually later this summer, at which point a panel of judges will select the final four contestants. The audience will vote to determine the winner who will receive the Edward and Ellen Rose $10,000 scholarship. Second place will receive $5,000, third place will receive $2,500 and fourth place will receive $1,000. All other finalists will receive $500.