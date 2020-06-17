Shooting at Overland Park apartment complex sends woman to hospital with leg injury

A woman in her 20s was transported to an area trauma center after being shot late Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.

Police were called to the Broadmoor Courts Luxury Apartments in the 6700 block of West 83rd Street about 4:54 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Officers found the woman had been shot in her left leg and applied a tourniquet, according to recorded radio traffic.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the woman, in stable condition, to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Overland Park Police Department spokesperson Officer John Lacy says officers know who the suspect is, adding that the disturbance was “domestic-related.”

Lacy says the woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to recorded radio traffic, the suspect left the area in a dark-colored passenger car. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance reporter who runs Operation 100 News.